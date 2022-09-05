Julia Roberts shows off her dazzling beauty at 54

Julia Roberts She is one of the most beloved and important actresses in Hollywood. At 54 years old, throughout her career she has been recognized for her great roles in the film industry and has shown that she is the owner of a great talent. In addition, to this is added that the brilliant blonde has a great beauty that daily harvests followers in all parts of the world.

The protagonist “Pretty Woman” She became known in the ’90s with performances that led her to be nominated for major awards of all kinds.

One of his most important achievements Julia Roberts It was the one she got in 1999 when she became the first woman to be considered the most profitable performer of the year by American distributors, thanks to the successes of Notting Hill and Runaway Bride, holding the female lead for ten years until Sandra Bullock he got it in 2009.

His most important award was when he won the Oscar in 2000 for his performance in the film Erin Brockovich. It was directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring a spectacular blonde. For its part, this feature film is a dramatization based on the true story of Erin Brockovich-Ellisan environmental activist who achieved a major court victory against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

a few hours ago, Julia Roberts He made a series of publications in his official account of Instagram who showed that her beauty remains intact at 54 years old. In her feed of the aforementioned social network, you can see a photo of her where the popular actress wears a casual look that extolled her natural beauty. Next to the photo you can read the sentence: “Ah Summer, thanks for the memories” (Ah summer, thanks for the memories).