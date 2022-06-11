Julia Roberts shows off her smile on the Cannes red carpet | People

The American actress Julia Roberts appeared this Thursday as a surprise guest on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival and won over the public and the press with her characteristic smile.

The interpreter was present as godmother of the Chopard award for young promises, which will be received this Thursday night by the Ugandan nationalized British Sheila Atim and the Scotsman Jack Lowden.

Roberts had only been to Cannes once, in 2016, when he presented Jodie Foster’s “Money Monster” out of competition, co-starring George Clooney. On that occasion she defied the dress code, which requires women to wear high heels, and she went barefoot to the Palace of Festivals.

The actress went today to the screening of “Armageddon Time”, by also American James Gray. For the latter, it is her fifth time in competition, after “The Yards” (2000), “We own the night” (2007), “Two lovers” (2008) and “The immigrant” (2013).

Gray was accompanied on that pass by two of his main protagonists, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who set foot for the first time in Cannes.

“I’m happy to be here and it’s an honor to do it with a James Gray film,” said the actor. Anthony Hopkins also stars in the film, who did not attend but is a regular both in competition and in other sections of the event.

On the famous red carpet, one of the most photographed moments of each edition, and this one that opened on Tuesday and closes on May 28 is the 75th, the Spanish influencer Gala González was also there.

In the morning he had gone to the Magnum ice cream brand tent to present the remix of the song “Can’t get you out of my head”, a classic by the Australian singer Kylie Minogue that the latter has modernized together with the South Korean DJ, fashion designer and music producer Peggy Gou.