Julia Roberts shows trendy coats with youthful style

The coats they are much more than a garment that helps us cope with cold temperatures. They are a fashion item that can help you define your style and complete your look. Choose the coat ideal is key. And it is worth daring to bet on a proposal that is a little away from the classic cuts and colors. at age 54 Julia Roberts shows what are the coats trend that you can wear with youthful style.

Multicolored

This multicolored trench coat worn by Julia Roberts is perfect for breaking away from the monochrome of more sober outfits.

East coat multicolored trench type that looks Julia Roberts It is perfect to break with the monochrome of more sober outfits. It definitely adds a touch of color and decontracts any proposal. This is not the coat basic that you may be used to, but it can surely add a youthful touch to the look, perfect for women over 50. With horizontal stripes that cover a wide color palette that goes from fuchsia to green. With the contribution of this coat you do not need anything else, in fact Julia He combines it with a classic black sweater and aviator sunglasses.

renewed classic

The actress with a more traditional proposal but reversed, and very flattering.

If you prefer a more classic style, this is an excellent option. Because it is a more traditional but reverted proposal, and very flattering. Julia Roberts She has used it on different occasions, in some cases with pants and in others with a skirt, and it always looks good. One of the advantages of this coat is that it is very easy to combine, it is a basic with a twist and an original design.

One of the advantages of this coat is that it is very easy to combine, it is a basic with a twist and an original design.

The upper part is black, and the lower part has a black and white print with a very interesting pattern and texture. It allows you to look sophisticated with daily day and night looks.

quilted design

White colors are no longer an exclusive tone for hot seasons and are also imposed in autumn and winter.

East coat chosen by Julia Roberts Gather various fashion items. In addition to being super warm, it is very comfortable, because it is an oversize model, a trend that has taken over the catwalks and street style as well. Being smooth, it is super wearable and looks good with both a more dressed-up look and jeans.

The coats quilted are the trend of the season. Warm and light models, ideal for the coldest days. This ‘plush’ texture is irresistible, and also very youthful.

Another fashion detail is the color. White colors are no longer an exclusive tone for hot seasons and are also imposed in autumn and winter. The coats whites are sweeping. A piece that brings light to a look, is elegant and goes with everything. A trend option that is worth investing in.

The three options of coat they are quite different. You just need to choose the one you like the most and identify you.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.