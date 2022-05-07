Julia Roberts shows us how to wear the pleated skirt, one of the it items of the season – Revista Para Ti

It’s not the first time Julia Roberts It is a source of inspiration to see how to put together outfits and, in this case, the actress showed one that included one of the garments of the season: the pleated skirt, super glamorous and ethereal to wear on all occasions.

The actress put together a monochrome look (another trend that is going very strong) and combined it with a muscular one, a blazer and ecru shoes.

An effortless side braid, sunglasses and black painted nails completed this look that, due to the actress’s smile, made her look confident and comfortable.

The pleated skirt and its thousand versions

This season the pleated skirt is a must for any occasion: more formal if you combine it with shoes or boots, more casual if you wear it with sneakers. It goes with sweaters, denim shirts or crop tops. And as a coat, you can add anything from a leather jacket to a blazer: anything goes. Look at the gallery and get inspired to build your look with your own style:

Photos: Pinterest