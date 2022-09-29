Julia Roberts’ siblings: this is Eric, Lisa and Nancy



Julia Roberts is one of the actresses with the most prolific career in all of Hollywood



Her most personal side has not always been easy, that is why she is very jealous of her privacy.



In Divinity we review who the actress’s brothers are and what they do today

Julia Roberts She is one of the oldest and most recognized actresses in Hollywood. But yes, her private life has not always been as successful as her career as an actress. Or at least when it comes to her relationship with her siblings. Julia and hers two brothers of hers, Eric and Lisa, grew up in the state of Georgia. Her parents divorced her when she was still very young and the actress always maintained a close relationship with her father. She too, she had another sister on her father’s side, Nancy, who died in 2014 from an overdose. Julia herself has confessed that as a child she always maintained a close relationship with her brothers. Still, things got complicated as they grew older. Or rather since Julia found her niche in Hollywood.

Julia had a tense relationship with her brother Eric

Rumors have always confirmed that the bad relationship between the actress and Eric has come for the success of Julia in the world of acting. Eric, who is eleven years older than her, also made her first steps in the world of cinema but did not achieve the success that her little sister has achieved. And not only that. For many years, Eric had to deal with a series of addiction problemswhich caused him to move further away from the film industry.

Her relationship with her brother became strained when she began to gain fame.divinity.es

A few years ago he was nominated for a Oscar award for his work in train escape. It was at that time that he talked about this family fight, where he also involved his sister Lisa. It was Eric himself who made it clear that the problem had been himself: “It was exhausting spending time with me: I complained, blamed othersit was impossible for me to enjoy the moment”.

The actress intervened in the custody of her niece, Emma Roberts

Julia intervened in the judge’s decision on the custody of her niece.divinity.es

Eric’s personal bad moment was so serious that even Julia herself supported her ex-sister-in-law in the legal dispute that both maintained for the custody of their daughter, who is today the well-known emma roberts. Still, the waters calmed down and in 2004, Eric visited his sister when she gave birth to her twins. That was the moment when I also they reconciled.

With Lisa he has a very good harmony

With his sister Lisa, he does have a lot of harmony.divinity.es