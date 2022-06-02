Julia Roberts spoke very badly about her new film: “It will just destroy…”

This week, Julia Roberts He reappeared at the Cannes Film Festival and surprised everyone with his magnificent style, starring the color black in each of his choices. In this way, the actress with an extensive career became a benchmark for fashion magazines.

Beyond that, it is known that each project that the star of Mona Lisa’s smile participates in becomes a guaranteed success, because her talent, charisma and great commitment make her a unique piece. This is how the biggest directors and producers in Hollywood are fighting to get a contract with her.

Julia Roberts in Cannes.

Right now, Julia Roberts returns to the big screen in a new comedy accompanied by none other than George Clooney, which makes it one of the most anticipated films of recent times. It’s about the movie Ticket to Paradise, which tells the story of a young woman who travels to Bali on vacation and decides to marry a man she meets there. Her parents, who are divorced from her, travel to make her see reason and that’s where her adventure begins.

It was during her time in Cannes that the actress who had already shared a cast with Clooney in The Big Swindle he referred to the film in a very controversial way. “It’s probably terrible, because it has too much potential to be great,” she said.

In dialogue with Variety also, Julia Roberts He added some more comments about the long-awaited production that will be released next October: “It will simply destroy itself. I think that should be the slogan of the film: Surely it is terrible. I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”

But that was not all. The Pretty Woman actress referred to her cast partner and said: “george plays my ex-husband. I think it’s very funny… The truth is that he felt that everything worked only with me. And somehow, we were both available to do it, and that’s where we set sail.”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

To close the talk, Julia Roberts He told why he had stayed away from romantic comedies for the last time: “If I had thought something was really good, I would do it. But it also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. So that requires that I not only ask myself if the script they offer me is good, but also that I have to combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations.