Julia Roberts stars in the first trailer for Gaslit, the new series about the Watergate scandal

A new production inspired by the Watergate scandal will be presented in the coming weeks. Is about Gaslita new limited series that will arrive in April on streaming Starz.

Gaslit will be starring Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the wife of prosecutor John Mitchell, who in turn will be played by Sean Penn. Broadly speaking, this series aims to offer a “A Modern View of the Watergate Scandal” focusing on “Into the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who brought down the entire rotten enterprise,” According to your synopsis.

In that sense, the common thread of this story will show how Martha Mitchell will give clues about Nixon’s role in Watergate and the consequences that this will have for her and her close circle.

Gaslit It will be based on the story about the Watergate case from the podcast “Slow Burn” and you can see its first preview here:

In addition to Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, the cast of Gaslit It will feature Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell, and Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, among others. All while Matt Ross (Silicon Valley) was in charge of directing and producing this program.

Below you can see some of the promotional images of this series.

Gaslit will premiere on April 24 on Starz.