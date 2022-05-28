Julia Roberts’ strange confession about her next film with George Clooney

the queen of the Romantic comedies returns to the big screen, accompanied by a great actor who surprises from the beginning. We are talking about Julia Robertswho stars in the film ticket to paradise beside George Clooney.

Since said production was confirmed, the interpreter’s fans are eager to see her new project and to enjoy an entertaining story. At the moment, the film does not have a release date; although it is expected to hit theaters in October this year.

Recently, the actress shared some details about the plot and what the project meant to her. Throughout the statement, she made a confession that completely caught the attention.

Julia Roberts prepares for the launch of Ticket to paradise.

This Julia Roberts said about Ticket to paradise

ticket to paradise has the management job of Ol Parkerwho stood out in Mamma Mia!: Over and Over. In this new project, she co-wrote the script with Daniel Pipsky and surrounded himself with a cast full of great stars.

As for the story of the film, it presents us with a divorced couple who will make the decision to join forces to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake as them and getting married.

Related news

Recently, Julia Roberts said present at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festivalwhere he presented the Trophée Chopard. This is the award that is given to the young promises of the seventh art.

In addition to starring in that moment of the festival, he also took the opportunity to chat with the media and reveal details about the film that he heads with George Clooney. In his statement, he called this film “terrible.” “George, isn’t that great? It’s a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it’s a lot of fun and George is so funny and he and I are together … “, the actress began. Then came the most startling statement.

“It will probably be terrible, because there’s too much potential for it to be great. I think that should be the ad for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I’m so happy my publicist is on a plane right now,” she added with a laugh.

As we said before, ticket to paradise It does not yet have a release date. For now, fans of both performers will have to keep waiting. But without a doubt, the wait will be worth it.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!