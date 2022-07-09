Julia Roberts talks about her movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’

The best movies of 2022

Julia Roberts Y George Clooney, big stars and good friends in real life, come together once again for a new romantic comedy titled ‘Ticket to Paradise’. The film is set to be released later this year and follows an ex-couple who find themselves on a shared mission to prevent their lovesick daughter from making the same mistake they both made back then: getting married. During a recent interview with Variety, Roberts discussed the film and joked about its potential to be “terrible.”

“My God… I knew this would come up. Look, the real acting happens now. Prepared? (he said with a smile) George, isn’t that great?“Roberts replied when asked by Variety about ‘Ticket to Paradise.'”It’s a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it’s so much fun and George is so much fun, and me and him together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s so much potential for it to be great, but it could easily implode. I think that should be the tagline of the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ So glad my publicist is on a plane right now.“The actress joked.

‘Ticket to Paradise’ is directed by Ol Parker (‘Mamma Mia! Again and again’), who also wrote the script with Daniel Pipsky. In addition to Clooney and Roberts, the film stars kaitlyn dever, Billie Lourd Y Lucas Bravo.

Roberts made the remarks to Variety at Cannes, where he presented the currently running Trophée Chopard, an award that celebrates the next generation of on-screen talent. During the event, Roberts awarded Sheila Attim (‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’) and Jack Lowden (‘Dunkirk’). While speaking with Variety, Roberts explained why she flew to Cannes to support his fellow actors.

“I think they are both amazing. Both have already done an amazing job, but this is just that, a push. I mean, none of us are anything if we don’t have those around us, cheering us on, making us feel seen and heard, and holding us to a light. And to me, that’s humanity. As actors, we love the community, it’s like being on a movie set. It is that little planet that forms the family that you have for three months or six months. My favorite moments (at the Cannes festival) have been when the three of us can get together a little bit and not be in the crowd. And I also feel very nostalgic, so I have become very much inside myself, almost too attached to the two“.

Roberts has two other pending projects: ‘Leave the world behind’, along with Ethan Hawke, and another film, ‘Little Bee’, is also announced. The premiere of the comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’ is scheduled to premiere in September.

Mary Aller

In his pre-adolescence he began to buy film magazines and thus established his love for movies, blockbusters or indie cinema, it did not matter.

