Julia Roberts talks about love

On more than one occasion, Julia Roberts She has been considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, but she also has a husband who also steals the gaze of fans.

Although in the entertainment world divorces are very common and it is believed that romances are not lasting at all, Julia and her husband, Daniel Moder, became the exception to the norm, as they have been married for 20 years.

They are still a close couple today. Not to mention that they both talk about the lovers who continue even though the years have passed and they are parents of three beautiful children.

The actress is promoting the new movie in which she stars with her partner George Clooney, “Ticket”, so that interviews are an opportunity to share a little of what you experience in your personal life.

During one of her interviews, she was asked about the secret of a relationship as long and happy as hers, for which she answered honestly.

“I always say the same thing, and I stand firm. The secret is to give each other a lot of love, in every way”, told E magazine! on-line.

For Julia Roberts the passion with her husband is always renewed

In the interview, his tape partner, George Clooney, he also chimed in with a joke to reference Daniel Moder’s good looks.

“Well, that’s a very good answer. I would say the same and, in fact, I would also make out with Danny, “said Clooney, while Julia let out a loud laugh and then confirmed that it is also something important in the relationship.

“Of course, that’s what keeps them so close!”, said the actress.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney promise to give us a new film full of moments that will make us laugh non-stop. “Ticket” will tell the story of divorced parents who join forces to travel to Bali and stop their daughter’s weddingwho is looking to marry a man she has just met.