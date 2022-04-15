Julia Roberts teaches that shirts are a wardrobe staple

Julia Roberts She is one of the most admired actresses in Hollywood. and she has managed to be recognized not only for her impressive performances, but also for her keen sense of fashion.

From a very young age the actress has become an inspiration for the world of fashionsince their outfits always bring novelty for style experts.

But the trick of being new does not only come from wearing flashy clothesbut for knowing how to combine those classics that we should all have in our closets.

This has been demonstrated by the actress by wearing shirts, a garment that is characterized by being timeless and versatile to wear at any time of the year, context or personal commitment.

Julia Roberts He is very clear about this and that is why he has presented various looks with this type of garment.which I also thought several in terms of style, pattern, shape and cut.

It doesn’t matter what style of food you wear, but knowing how to combine it to achieve that striking and successful look that makes you dazzle.

This is how Julia Roberts combines her shirts in a bold way

oversized style





The actress knows how to get a touch of sensuality with a simple and classic garmentwhich is why she opted for an oversize shirt to wear as a dress.

The look was combined with ankle boots and a very relaxed style that stood out for the natural waves of her hair. This is how she showed that This type of shirts is adapted by the accessories that we select.

feminine classic cut





For this case, the famous opted for a different cut, but classic, since It was a shirt in all pink that had a ribbon around the neck in order to tie it with a different fall.

These types of garments are very simple, but they add elegance to any look that we have selected.

with corset





The shirts can be adapted to many looks because they can completely change your appearance according to the accessories that we select to combine and this was demonstrated by the famous one with a corset.

This garment provides a more chic and sensual touch that elevates the look with a shirt.