Julia Roberts teaches the art of wearing pantyhose and how to combine them

Julia Roberts She is one of those actresses who has made herself loved without forcing anything, only her charisma has permeated through the screens in which her protagonists have been reaping their seeds in the world of acting.

Julia Roberts and the art of wearing pantyhose like no other.



Of course, this has allowed her to work with different well-known fashion houses or fragrances, and the Italian hosiery brand Calzedonia chose to use the legs of the acting jewel to model their products and make them as famous as they are. Vivian Ward.

With a pink blazer turned into a dress, the actress turned model, shows the attractive patterns of the pantyhose that the brand offers in the market. Both black, but with different designs, make the slender limbs of the eternal Pretty Woman.

In another of the snapshots, you can see Robert while the styling professionals take care of her hair and makeup, wearing another model, of the same color as the previous ones, but with lines that make the presentation of these darker nylon stockings visible.

Roberts makes every piece of clothing, no matter how simple, shine on her body. Perhaps it is not a matter of style, but of charisma.



We are sure that these stockings would make any lady look phenomenal, however choosing Julia for the commercialization of this product, it was one of the most successful decisions of the company founded in 1986, with 36 years offering clothing options to the world.