Julia Roberts teaches us how to use waves in the fall to rejuvenate the face at 40 and 50

Julia Roberts is perhaps my role model and since the 90s she has positioned herself as that fashion icon that I wanted to be when I was only 6 years old. A bit of beautiful woman and as much of runaway bridethat’s how my childhood was while I admired that redhead curly hair that had captivated me, so in her last appearance the beautiful actress has made it clear that she continues to be that example to follow for many women.

When we imagined that tamed hair was the trend, the celeb reminds us that going for the fanciful rebellious style is the best idea, so dare to wear these waves that will rejuvenate your face and relax you for a much more fun look.

Through her Instagram account, the famous gave us an important fashion lesson by using the best hairstyle to add volume to any image. On this occasion, she opted for mermaid-style waves but with straight ends, an idea that is very easy to recreate at home and perfect for midi hair.

How to make waves at home in the style of Julia Roberts?

The first thing you should know is that this hairstyle is so easy and simple that you will want to use it daily, you only need a hair straightener. The first step is to bring this instrument to the closest part of the root, rotate in an upward direction and slide to the tips. Ready, enjoy a sexy look!