Julia Roberts teaches us how to wear a denim miniskirt to look elegant and young at 50

Age is just a number, you have everything to use the clothing that you like at 20, 30, 40 and at 50it is only that you dare and Julia Roberts is a great example of style because he wore a denim mini skirt that made her look very elegant and young. Here are some tips for wearing this seasonal garment that you need to try in spring.

Julia Roberts is our favorite guru stylesince the famous actress has always stood out for her good taste, elegance to choose outfits that suit your figure. On this occasion, we will remember the look with which he showed off his silhouette using a denim mini skirta trend that you need to try this spring for lwear fresh, comfortable and with a lot of color. Dare and surprise!

Julia Roberts miniskirt

What we like most about look by Julia Roberts54 years old, is that combined miniskirt in such a simple way, but Elegant, which highlighted her curves and her natural beauty. The famous opted for a A-line skirt in a navy blue tone and wore it with a loose gray t-shirt with a print. The outfit of the actress from “Pretty Woman” went further, because she dared to wear a slightly broken skirt, which made her look much more young.

Julia Roberts wears a denim skirt. Photo: Instagram @juliaroberts

Not satisfied with that, she accompanied her outfit with delicate accessories: some silver rings and black glasses, not forgetting her beautiful blonde hair with soft waves, which makes her look perfect to go anywhere, anytime. Try this combination of garments and colors and looks wonderful as Julia Roberts at 50!

Julia Roberts style. Photo: Instagram @juliaroberts

What does a denim skirt look like?

There are several ways to wear a jean mini skirt: