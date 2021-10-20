Julia Roberts, the actress without makeup and filters shows herself like this: here she is at 53, the private photos

Actress Julia Roberts is a movie icon and a proud advocate of natural beauty. The interpreter has never succumbed to the charm of retouching and today, despite some criticism, she is still considered one of the most fascinating women in the world. Here’s how the interpreter became.

Julia Roberts says no to surgery but the criticisms are fierce

The actress Julia Roberts has become a symbol of natural beauty. In fact, the interpreter has always taken sides in a clear way, he said no to Cosmetic Surgery, preferring by far a few more wrinkles, to the transformation to adhere to an aesthetic canon.

Julia she consciously chose not to undergo any retouching, aware that this decision could have led to some work difficulties. There are many Hollywood stars who have decided to resort to surgery in order to hide the signs of aging, in the hope of continuing to work at the same pace as when they had 20 years.

But the Roberts she doesn’t fit and proudly flaunts her beautiful natural face. Of course, it was not indifferent to the contemptuous comments of some users, who perhaps do not believe aging wrong, when it comes instead of a natural path.

Julia Roberts, this is how she became the most beloved actress in the world

The guest actress from Oprah Winfrey for Harper’s Bazaar he told of his state of mind when he finds himself reading certain comments on his physical appearance: “You are horrible”, “You are aging badly”.

The actress said she was very upset, wondering why then, some people expect that public figures do not have the right to age freely like others: “I was blown away by how they made me feel. I know who I am, yet I was hurt. I thought: what would have happened if I had been 15? ”.