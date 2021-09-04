Julia Roberts, the star will star in a miniseries produced by Reese Witherspoon

New project in sight for Julia Roberts, which after Homecoming on Amazon returns to engage in a TV series. The actress will in fact be the protagonist and executive producer of The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the novel of the same name by Laura Lane, soon to be published. The miniseries will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

The Last Thing He Told Me tells the story of a woman in search of the truth about the mysterious disappearance of her husband, and her relationship with her sixteen-year-old daughter. Behind the project, in addition to Hello Sunshine, there is 20th Television. Among the producers, in addition to Julia Roberts, figure Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Marisa Yeres Gill, Lisa Gillan and co-creator Josh Singer.

The miniseries will be published on Apple TV +, and the adaptation will be by Singer and Laura Lane. Among other titles in collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine Surface, My Kind of Country and truth Be Told were also recently announced, starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.

Loading... Advertisements

No release date has been revealed for yet The Last Thing He Told MAnd.

For other insights into the career of Julia Roberts, who a few months ago said he hated one of his lines in Notting Hill, we refer to his five best interpretations,