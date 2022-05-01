Julia Roberts: These are the 5 LUXURY properties of the actress

Julia Roberts She is one of the established stars of Hollywood who has worked as an actress and producer throughout her successful career, but also, on more than one occasion, she has expressed her taste for real estate. This has made the protagonist of ‘Pretty Woman’ the owner of various properties located in the most exclusive areas of the United States.

Meet the luxurious properties of Julia Roberts

Goldenbear Ranch

In the 1990s, Julia Roberts became engaged to Kiefer Sutherland and together, they acquired a property located on the side of the lake in the area located in Whitefish, Montana and although they never lived in the property, due to the fact that they canceled their commitment, it transpired that the property it had a rustic style, five bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, a boat dock and even a guest house.

Gramercy Park

In 1993, the actress bought a Penthouse located in the exclusive New York neighborhood, which she ended up renting and is considered a unique facility, since the building was built at the beginning of the 20th century, however, it underwent a remodeling in 1980 .

Photo: Instagram

Taos

Julia Roberts owns a ranch in New Mexico, where she married the director of photography, Daniel Moder, on July 4, 2002. Here, the couple usually spend long periods of time with their three children and as a curious fact, she bought the property to former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

Photo: Instagram

Malibu

This city is one of the favorites of the actress and her husband, since they own several properties, the first, they acquired in 2003 by disbursing 9.5 million dollars, Shortly after, they bought a mansion with three bedrooms and two bathrooms that they sold in 2020. Ultimately, the couple bought a third country house in the Point Dume area worth $3.9 million.

San Francisco

Photo: Instagram

In California County, Julia Roberts bought a Victorian-style house designed by architect Sylvian Schnaittacher and remodeled by John Wheatman, which has a market value of more than $8 million and has a spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge and the bay of San Francisco also has five stories, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a family room, a kitchen, a wine cellar, an outdoor dining room, and a garden.

