Julia Roberts: This is how her twins have grown

How the years have passed, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder They met on the set of the movie “The Mexican” in 2000 and welcomed their twins, Hazel Patricia Moder and Phinnaeus Walter in 2004. And their daughter, Henry Daniel in 2007.

No doubt from the moment she became a mother, the “Pretty Women” actress changed her artistic career to take care of her children whom she has kept away from the public eye, even recently moving from Malibu to Northern California to adopt a more common life.

And despite the fact that the interpreter of romantic comedies knows the economic benefits of being immersed in Hollywood. In 1999, Julia Roberts became the first woman to be considered the most profitable performer and is currently tHe has a fortune estimated according to specialized media at 250 million dollars.

Even so, the twins of the actress will not dedicate themselves to the artistic medium and currently, at 18, they are preparing to enter university.

“I feel a little dizzy,” the 54-year-old actress told Extra, adding that they will be leaving for college in the fall. “I am very excited for them. It is something incredible, I was not lucky enough to have a university experience. And to see how they do pull it off is fascinating.”

See how Julia Roberts’ twins have grown