Julia Roberts, Tilda Swinton, Miky Lee and Steve McQueen will receive honorary awards from the Academy Museum of Arts

The museum of the Hollywood Film Academy announced this Friday that the actress Julia Roberts will receive the “Icon Honorary Award” at a gala in October. Her name joins that of actress Tilda Swinton, producer Miky Lee and filmmaker Steve McQueenwho will also be honored at the same event.

The organizers have commented that all these artists have had “outstanding achievements that inspire us all”.

American actress Julia Roberts, born Georgia, was the last to announce herself for this gala, the second annual organized by the Museum of Arts. “Throughout her long and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles. We are delighted to honor her continued excellence in the industry and her contribution to the arts”reads the statement by Jacqueline Stewart, the new director and president of the museum, about the actress who has already completed 35 years of artistic career.

For her part, British actress Tilda Swinton will receive the “Visionary Award”, which is given to an artist or academic “whose extensive career has advanced the art of cinema”. The career of this actress celebrates 38 years this year, once winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Michael Clayton” (2007).

The producer Miky Lee is the one who has been behind three of the most important films of the Oscar winner, the South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”, “Snowpiercer” and “The Host”). Lee will receive the “Pillar Award,” which recognizes exemplary leadership and support of the Academy Museum.

Finally, British filmmaker Steve McQueen will receive the “Points of View Award”, an award honoring an artist or academic who has helped to contextualize and challenge the dominant narratives around cinema. McQueen was the winner of the Oscar for Best Picture for “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and made his way on the international stage with his big debut in 2008, “Hunger”. Since 2018 McQueen has not directed movies again, dedicated to the universe of the series, but he is expected to do so with a project that for now is known as “Blitz”.

Presented by Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o, Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy on October 15, this Academy Museum gala will also serve as a fundraiser to support museum access, education and programming initiatives, who have finally expressed that this event is a “reflective of the mission of promoting the understanding, celebration and preservation of the seventh art, as well as expanding knowledge and conversation about cinema as a global art form and cultural force.”

It is worth remembering that the Museum of the Academy of Arts opened to the public on September 30, 2021.





