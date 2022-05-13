Julia Roberts to be Godmother of Young Actors Award

A new role is added to the brilliant career of actress Julia Roberts: that of godmother. the protagonist of Erin Brockovich She will be the godmother of the Chopard Trophy, which is awarded to outstanding young actors and actresses at the Cannes Festival.

Established in 2001 at the request of the jewelery house Chopard, the trophy that bears his name has been delivered at a gala dinner to the greatest acting promises of the Seventh Art at a global level.

“For me, as a lover of the Seventh Art, Julia Roberts represents a cinema legend. Her energy and her talent have marked all generations and it is an honor that she has agreed to pass on the experience of a career as rich as hers to the two laureates of the Chopard Trophy 2022”, said Caroline Scheufele, director Chopard art.

In addition to Julia Roberts, at the ceremony will be Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux, president and director of the Cannes Festival, respectively, and Caroline Sheufele, director of the fashion firm.

Throughout the 21 years in which it has been awarded, the Chopard Trophy has been awarded to actresses such as Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, Diane Kruger or Florence Pugh, as well as actors Niels Schneider and Jessie Buckley.

Julia Roberts has only attended the Cannes Film Festival once before. It was in 2016 and her presence shocked the moviegoers who gathered on the boulevard of La Croisette.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will start on May 17.