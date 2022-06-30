Entertainment

Julia Roberts today: where in the world and with whom does she live

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Julia Roberts She is one of the great stars of Hollywood, however, the last time she stayed quite far from the cameras and only faced a few projects. With regard to that, she herself was in charge of explaining the reason recently during her visit to the Cannes International Film Festival.

“If I had thought something was really good, I would do it. But it also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. So that requires that I not only ask myself if the script they offer me is good, but also that I have to combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations, “explained the actress.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

A spanking of Margot Robbie and the funny cry of Ryan Gosling, attract attention during the filming of “Barbie”

3 mins ago

Mr and Mrs Smith series, stellar cast for the reboot of the film

5 mins ago

Gal Gadot shares on video what it would be like to spend a day by her side

14 mins ago

best picture nominee predictions

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button