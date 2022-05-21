Julia Roberts turned down this Oscar-winning role

Julia Roberts will always be one of most beloved actresses by the audience. And it is not for less, since the interpreter earned that place in the hearts of her fans with effort. Throughout her career, she has shown great talent for the profession.

Since she began to take her first steps as an artist, the interpreter fell in love with her beauty and characteristic smile. In addition to being a very beautiful woman, she also had what it takes to succeed and go far in Hollywood. In this way, she starred in films that became iconic and have an important place in the film industry. Among them are beautiful woman, Notting Hill, My best friend’s WeddingY Erin Brockovichamong other.

Julia Roberts looking more beautiful than ever.

The truth is that he also took the audacity to reject productions and characters, since she felt that they did not go with her or for other reasons. By doing this, she missed out on the opportunity to star in a movie that was a hit and even won at the Oscar.

The movie that Julia Roberts said “no” to and ended up being a success

many years ago, to Julia Roberts He got the opportunity to star in a film that was still in full preparation. It was about Shakespeare in Love, a production that came to light in 1998. The idea was for the actress to put herself in the shoes of Viola de Lesseps, the main character of the story. At first, the protagonist of beautiful woman was interested in the production and was even very close to signing the contract.

However, a change in the cast made him decide to step aside and reject the leading role. But why did he change his mind? just because Daniel Day-Lewis He did not want to be part of the film. Julia Roberts wanted the famous actor and winner of the Oscar put himself in the skin of shakespeare. In this way, when he ended up walking away from the production, she decided to do the same.

Related news

Seeing that both protagonists left the project, the production had to find new actors. It was like that Gwyneth Paltrow ended up getting the main role and went on to win an OOscar for Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love. Behind this film was John Madden, who was in charge of directing it. In addition to Paltrowthe story also featured the leading performance of Joseph Fiennes. Without a doubt, it was a complete success.

Due to the good repercussion it achieved, the film obtained seven statuettes of the awards Oscar, three Golden Globes and also four BAFTA awards. It was one of the productions with the most Academy nominations in 1998, as it competed in a total of 13 categories.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!