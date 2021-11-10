Julia Roberts turns 53: happy birthday to Hollywood’s ‘Pretty Woman’

Still and always beautiful, Julia Roberts turns 54 on October 28, and chooses the gray of the gray blending but she hasn’t changed much since the girl who was immortalized by the paparazzi in 1986 in the company of her brother Eric Roberts (browse the gallery to be sure). Of course the looks have been refined, security has made that unique face that has marked world cinema for decades even more explosive, but otherwise Julia is the best emblem of natural beauty without retouching. Great actress, elected at 50 for the fifth time most beautiful woman in the world by People magazine, Julia has been able to pass the time with grace and few scandals. Of course, she has had many cover relationships: some were simple love stories (Dylan McDermott and Matthew Perry), others ended up a step away from “yes”, (like the one with Kiefer Sutherland), two actually resulted in marriage . The first was with Lyle Lovett, country singer from 1993 to 1995; the second instead, the one with Danny Moder, father of his three children, has lasted since 2002. For her 54 years we celebrate Julia Roberts with a gallery that shows the evolution of the style of a diva who loves, and is loved, by the great designers like Valentino, Gucci and Armani