Julia Roberts turns 54, like having her smile

Julia Roberts turns 54 today, October 28. Four Oscar nominations, including one won in 2001 for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Erin Brokovich, is one of the most glamorous women in Hollywood, also thanks to the suo smile, elected “the most beautiful in Hollywood” for over thirty years.

Julia is loved by the public not only as an actress but also as a woman, always sunny and smiling. In the years People included her eleven times among the “50 most beautiful people in the world”, is in the 2011 entered the ranking of 100 Most Attractive Women of All Time. Part of its charm is (also) there, in that open and dazzling smile.

Julia Roberts and that perfect smile

A smile à la Julia it is a dream for many: «In recent times a real one has been taking place boom of adults who take serious care of their smile, also by resorting to cutting-edge technologies that act by improving the arch, for example by realigning it »explains Dr. Clotilde Austoni, Dentist Specialist in Odontostomatological Surgery.

Realign, first of all. In an “invisible” way

As for arch alignment, the most advanced and used technology is Invisalign: «They are transparent masks which act by progressively aligning the teeth: they must be replaced every ten days, and being invisible, they do not interfere in the least with daily life ».

An action plan is drawn up with impressions and x-rays, and the movement of the teeth over time is monitored ». How long does it take to see results? It depends on the starting situation. About a year on average.

Perfecting: the fashion of dental veneers

For a bright white smile like Julia Roberts, there has been a lot of talk in recent years about dental veneers, among the best known dental treatments, as the expert explains.

“The veneers are nothing more than very thin shells made of ceramic or other innovative materials that help improve the general harmony of the “surface” of the smile, going to correct small defects in shape, appearance and color“. For example, the expert reveals: «Ornella Muti used them for close the diastema, the so-called space between the incisors ».

In general, «the veneers remain indicated for changing shapes, correct signs of dental wear or how more effective alternative to whitening, when no classic treatment is satisfactory ».

Dental whitening, the most requested treatment

The third technique for having a Hollywood smile is teeth whitening, appreciated by customers because non-invasive.

«When I speak of this technique I refer to the home protocol. For about two weeks, a whitening gel based on hydrogen peroxide is applied which, in contact with the tooth for 2 to 6 hours a day, breaks down the molecules that have yellowed the teeth over time. Compared to chair whitening, with a softer and more superficial action, the long contact allows the product to act in depth, maintaining the result for longer ».

However, not all teeth are suitable for whitening: «It is in fact essential to understand if the enamel is still present on the surface to be whitened. Time and the intake of certain foods, especially carbonated or acidic drinks, but also certain habits such as grinding the teeth, ruin the enamel no longer allowing you to whiten. Alternatively, then we move on to the application of the veneers“.

Beware of do-it-yourself remedies: no to baking soda & co

Especially with regard to whitening, beware of home remedies. «They circulate in fact false myths on the subject: it is not true that lemon and baking soda whiten teethindeed they ruin them. In fact, lemon contains citric acid and its only action is erosive, that is, it consumes the enamel of the teeth making them appear even more yellow and sensitizing them further.

And brushing your teeth with baking soda is also a false myth, very harmful because highly abrasive: rubbed on the teeth, line the nail polish making it appear more wrinkled, staining it more easily until it is completely consumed ».

To always have a white smile it is good to keep in mind some good habits such as drink a glass of water after an herbal tea or tea, so from avoid stagnation of the pigments on the enamel, use a remineralizing toothpaste that nourishes the enamel, do not overdo it with licorice, red fruits, soy and artichokes that tend to stain the teeth concludes Dr. Clotilde Austoni.

