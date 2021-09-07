Julia Roberts: vacation in Amalfi with her husband and children (PHOTO)

Julia Roberts was photographed on vacation in Amalfi aboard a luxury yacht in the company of her husband. The couple is in the company of their three children

Julia Roberts was photographed aboard a yacht moored along the Amalfi Coast. The protagonist of the famous Notting Hill is on vacation in Amalfi in the company of her husband, Danny Moder, and three children, Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry.

The actress on vacation along the Amalfi Coast was photographed wearing a purple tank top and a pair of mini denim shorts. Casual and cool looking, Julia Roberts is in the company of her husband, Danny Moder, and the couple’s three children, Hazel and Phinnaeus.

The cheerful family took the opportunity to take a dip in the water and to stroll through the streets of Amalfi. The group also became the protagonist of a series of excursions and, aboard the boats, quenched their thirst with cool drinks.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican. She was the protagonist of the film, while he worked as a cameraman. The two got married on July 4, 2002 and, exactly one month ago, celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

On that occasion, the ex-girlfriend of America shared a selfie on her Instagram profile and wrote: “19 years together and it’s like having just started”.

Even more romantic turned out to be Danny Moder who, on July 5th, posted a photo dating back to the early days of their relationship and wrote: “Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was taken on a dusty road when I was just starting to think about falling in love with this beautiful girl one day at a time. One beautiful day at a time …”.