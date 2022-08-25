Julia Roberts vs. Anne Hathaway, the queen of comedy?









Admired for their talent and natural beauty, their charisma, their elegance on the red carpet and their sense of humor, Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway They have a lot in common. Both were the queens of the Romantic comediesalthough they did not have to share the throne thanks to the generation that separates them. America’s eternal sweetheart occupied it during the 1990s, while Hathaway took it over from the 2000s. They have also tried their luck with other records throughout his career. In fact, his most successful roles by critics they have nothing to do with comedy or romance. Julia Roberts won her first and only Oscar for her work in Erin Brockovich, a film based on true events about the life of the activist of the same name. Anne Hathaway took home the statuette for her role in the dramatic musical The Miserables.

However, both Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway will always be remembered for the romantic comedies they have starred in, a genre that has also brought them much joy, and which undoubtedly led them to top of hollywood: My best friend’s wedding, Surprise Princess, Notting Hill… What were your best movies? Why did Julia Roberts decide to change her registry? Do you have any project in sight?

Julia Roberts: the reason she stopped doing romantic comedies She earned the title of America’s sweetheart, as everyone saw her as the ideal woman. Natural, sweet, charismatic, with a charming smile, that’s how we met Julia Roberts. She entered the film industry in style, with one of the romantic comedies that ended up becoming a classic: beautiful woman (1990). More than thirty years after its premiere, it continues to be one of the public’s favorite films and, in large part, thanks to the actress, who was only 23 years old at the time. This work earned her her first nomination at the Oscar Awards. Without a doubt, another of his most remembered films is My best friend’s Wedding (1997), where he shared the screen with Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney and Rupert Everett. In it she plays Julianne Potter, a food critic who meets an old friend with whom she has always been in love. The problem is that she is getting married. However, she does not give up and tries to avoid the wedding at all costs. 1999 was a great year for Julia Roberts. The actress released two great films. First, runaway bride (1999), where he met Richard Gere again. After, Notting Hill (1999), another of his great classics. The film was nominated for a Golden Globe. After so many successes, the already Hollywood star decided to change her record, although she never completely abandoned the genre that gave her so much joy. Two years later, she left The couple of the year (2001), although like the rest of the romantic comedies in which he worked, they were not very relevant. Valentine’s Day Stories (2010), Happy Mother’s Day (2016) The truth is that Julia Roberts loves making these kinds of movies. Why did she stop shooting them then? “Perhaps it was a reaction to having a happy life. Why would I want to leave a happy life to pretend I have a happy life?” the actress points out. In addition, she has another great compelling reason: “People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time it’s been since they’ve done a romantic comedy as if they didn’t want to do one. If I had read something that I thought I had the writing level of Notting Hill either crazy fun level of My best friend’s WeddingI would. It seems that he has found it, because next month a new movie starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney will be released. Ticket to Paradise (2022) opens on September 16. A romantic comedy where a divorced couple team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.