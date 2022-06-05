Julia Roberts wears a 100-carat necklace on the Cannes red carpet

US actress Julia Roberts appeared as a surprise guest on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, wowing audiences and press alike with a stunning 100-carat inlaid necklace.

The interpreter was present as godmother of the Chopard award for young promises. For the occasion, Roberts dressed in a black jumpsuit with a top that simulates a tails, a design signed by Louis Vuitton. She completed it with heeled sandals from René Coavilla, a house that holds the honor of being the oldest luxury footwear firm in the world.



Julia Roberts on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival STEPHANE MAHE / Reuters

The actress had only been to Cannes once, in 2016, when she presented Jodie Foster’s “Money Monster” out of competition, co-starring George Clooney. On that occasion she defied the dress code, which requires women to wear high heels, and she went barefoot to the Palace of Festivals.

The actress attended today the screening of “Armageddon Time”, also American James Gray. For the latter, it is her fifth time in competition, after “The Yards” (2000), “We own the night” (2007), “Two lovers” (2008) and “The immigrant” (2013).



Julia Roberts on the red carpet of the presentation of ‘Money Monster’ in Cannes in 2016. GTRES

Gray was accompanied on that pass by two of his main protagonists, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who set foot for the first time in Cannes.

“I’m happy to be here and it’s an honor to do it with a James Gray film,” said the actor. Anthony Hopkins also stars in the film, who did not attend but is a regular both in competition and in other sections of the event.

On the famous red carpet, one of the most photographed moments of each edition, and this one that opened on Tuesday and closes on May 28 is the 75th, the Spanish influencer Gala González was also there.

In the morning he had gone to the Magnum ice cream brand tent to present the remix of the song “Can’t get you out of my head”, a classic by the Australian singer Kylie Minogue that the latter has modernized together with the South Korean DJ, fashion designer and music producer Peggy Gou.