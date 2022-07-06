Entertainment

Julia Roberts wears a Mexican-inspired dress in her new romantic comedy

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 2 minutes read

The trailer for the new romantic comedy “Passage to Paradise”, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney was an instant trending topic. And one of the looks of the American actress in the first preview of the film -a dress Mexican-inspired – set off alerts that the costumes of Julia Roberts It will be a highlight of his return to the big screen.

The dress With which Julia Roberts looks splendid in the preview of “Ticket To Paradise” (its original English title) refers at first sight to a traditional Mexican design, more precisely to a huipil dress from Chiapas.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The new photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ that enhance the desire for its premiere

1 min ago

a great return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid facilitated by the Red Devils?

3 mins ago

Alexandra Daddario married producer Andrew Form: this was their marriage

12 mins ago

your preferences will tell us if you’re more Emma Watson or Hermione Granger

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button