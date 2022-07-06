Julia Roberts wears a Mexican-inspired dress in her new romantic comedy

The trailer for the new romantic comedy “Passage to Paradise”, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney was an instant trending topic. And one of the looks of the American actress in the first preview of the film -a dress Mexican-inspired – set off alerts that the costumes of Julia Roberts It will be a highlight of his return to the big screen.

The dress With which Julia Roberts looks splendid in the preview of “Ticket To Paradise” (its original English title) refers at first sight to a traditional Mexican design, more precisely to a huipil dress from Chiapas.

The Mexican-inspired floral dress worn by Julia Roberts in “A Passage to Paradise.”

With a black base and colorful flower patterns similar to hand embroidery in different sectors of the dress, it is midi long, with a certain flare, long sleeves slightly tight at the wrist and a pronounced V-neckline. It is a styling that surprises in the look of Julia RobertsAnd it suits you very well!

According to the first images of the romantic genre film directed by Ol Parker -maker of the sequel to Mamma Mia!- the actress uses it as an ideal outfit for the location in which the story takes place. In “A Passage to Paradise” Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who travel to the paradisiacal island of Bali, in Indonesia, following in the footsteps of their daughter and to prevent her from making “the mistake” -the same as them- of getting married.

The premiere will be in October, but seeing Julia Roberts With this fresh and striking Mexican-inspired look, she anticipates that we are in front of a film that will be an exhibition of the natural and chic style that identifies the 54-year-old actress. The dress handmade with a Mexican accent that the actress wore, she completed it with accessories, among which a ring and earrings in turquoise tones stood out.

Julia Roberts’ beauty look and accessories emphasize the ethnic style that is trending in summer 2022.

And if something was missing to see the eternal “pretty woman” more beautiful than ever with a dress The ethnic trend of summer 2022 was the braid with which she framed her face, like a queen. You don’t have to be a fortune teller to imagine that the film starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney -who act together again after doing it in “Ocean’s Eleven”- will be a romantic comedy to enjoy.