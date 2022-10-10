Entertainment

Julia Roberts wears a miniskirt and ankle boots with youthful style

More style, more wave, more fashion is not achieved. At 54 years old, Julia Roberts turned heads once again on the red carpet. On this occasion, the actress from Mujer Bonita wore her incredible and infinite legs in a look of mini skirt and shoes booted which is worth examining in detail.

Julia Roberts wore a long black blazer, classic cut, double-breasted, with buttons, almost as if it were a dress mini skirt. Underneath, though, she had on tweed shorts and a black turtleneck. This type of blazer are those garments that you must have yes or yes in your wardrobe. They never go out of style, they are super versatile, since you can wear them with jeans, dress pants and even as a coat if you wear a dress.

