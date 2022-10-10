Julia Roberts wears a miniskirt and ankle boots with youthful style

More style, more wave, more fashion is not achieved. At 54 years old, Julia Roberts turned heads once again on the red carpet. On this occasion, the actress from Mujer Bonita wore her incredible and infinite legs in a look of mini skirt and shoes booted which is worth examining in detail.

Julia Roberts wore a long black blazer, classic cut, double-breasted, with buttons, almost as if it were a dress mini skirt. Underneath, though, she had on tweed shorts and a black turtleneck. This type of blazer are those garments that you must have yes or yes in your wardrobe. They never go out of style, they are super versatile, since you can wear them with jeans, dress pants and even as a coat if you wear a dress.

The actress dazzled on the red carpet with a long double-breasted jacket and black and white high-heeled shoes.

The actress always shines on the red carpet. After the premiere of the film with George Clooney, Ticket to paradise, Julia Roberts He dazzled again on a red carpet when attending the edition of the History Talks 2022, in Washington. But without a doubt, one of the points that most caught the attention of the Hollywood diva’s stylistic proposal was her footwear. The actress wore shoes booted that broke with his total black and gave him a youthful and original touch.

They are bicolor shoes in black and white, with high heels. The shoes booted with laces are a trend item that go well with pants as well as with dresses or skirts. They are very flattering, they favor any type of leg. The good thing about this type of footwear is that they do not go out of style, and you can use them at different times of the year.

Ankle boots are a classic that never goes out of style and add elegance to your look.

within the booted with laces are the classic Miss Rottenmeier or Mary Poppins-style designs, and to some extent, the black and white chosen by Julia Roberts have that inspiration or reference. In addition, with a more masculine style, you can achieve an elegant, chic and feminine proposal. With this type of footwear, you make them much more than an accessory to become the protagonists of a look. They can also help you enhance a simple look of jeans and a t-shirt, for example.

Julia Roberts in a modern cut, vanilla yellow tailored suit and black lace-up shoes.

It’s not the first time Julia Roberts turn to shoes booted to enhance a look. To appear on Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress chose a vanilla yellow tailored suit from Lafayette 148 New York. In addition to betting on the pastel tone, the detail that most caught her attention were the wide and short pants, just above the ankle and finished off with a hem. She wore it with black lace-up shoes, more masculine.