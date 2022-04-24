Entertainment

Julia Roberts wears the tailored suit with shorts and makes it look super youthful

who said he business suit was it boring? At 54 years old, Julia Roberts shows that this set is reconverted and consolidated as one of the items of the season. Even the actress decided to go one step further and she bet on the business suit with shorts that gave him a super youthful look.

Julia Roberts wore a tailored suit with Bermuda shorts from the super trendy Gucci brand.

Tailoring with shorts is a trend that is growing and has become a perfect alternative if you want a look of business suit more relaxed. “In the latest collections, we see how the tailored look returns. It comes in all its facets, from masculine cuts to more feminine ones. It is a garment that empowers, is elegant and very versatile. It can be used combining the two pieces or separately, thus creating different outfits. The jackets are worn with shorts, and with mini shorts, it is a super versatile garment this season”, says haute couture designer Paula Pellegrini @paula_pellegrini_ok.

