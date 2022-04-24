Julia Roberts wears the tailored suit with shorts and makes it look super youthful

who said he business suit was it boring? At 54 years old, Julia Roberts shows that this set is reconverted and consolidated as one of the items of the season. Even the actress decided to go one step further and she bet on the business suit with shorts that gave him a super youthful look.

Julia Roberts wore a tailored suit with Bermuda shorts from the super trendy Gucci brand.

Tailoring with shorts is a trend that is growing and has become a perfect alternative if you want a look of business suit more relaxed. “In the latest collections, we see how the tailored look returns. It comes in all its facets, from masculine cuts to more feminine ones. It is a garment that empowers, is elegant and very versatile. It can be used combining the two pieces or separately, thus creating different outfits. The jackets are worn with shorts, and with mini shorts, it is a super versatile garment this season”, says haute couture designer Paula Pellegrini @paula_pellegrini_ok.

The oversized jacket and the trousers above the knee allow a more relaxed touch to be given to the tailored suit proposal.

Julia Roberts dazzled on the red carpet of the presentation of the Gaslit series with Sean Penn wearing a business suit with trousers above the knee, from the Gucci firm. This proposal belongs to the Gucci Love Parade collection and has several details to analyze. The oversized, oversized double-breasted gray blazer and gray check bermuda shorts add texture to this monochromatic look. Although in the Gucci parade the model wore this version with long pants, the Pretty Woman actress decided to bet on shorts. And she was not wrong. This made her look chic and elegant, but super youthful and modern.

The actress with Sean Penn in the presentation of the series Gaslit.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen shorts on a red carpet. Actress Kristen Stewart aroused all kinds of comments at the last Oscars when she arrived in a tailored suit with microshorts from Chanel.

Everything else in the look of Julia Roberts was also flawless: Julia She wore the white shirt that we all should have in our wardrobes, the black stilettos and a spectacular Chopard butterfly brooch, a brand of which roberts she is an ambassador

“Julia Roberts always sets the trend. He likes fashion and enjoys it. This proposal of business suit with shorts is great. Canchera, modern, comfortable, versatile. Another detail of her look to highlight: she played with combining stripes and checks, something super trendy. And the corset-type vest that marks her waist is fabulous, ”says designer Pellegrini.

The vest that clearly marks her waist and the Chopard butterfly-shaped brooch add a chic touch to the proposal.

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!