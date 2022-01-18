Julia Roberts, what she does and how she is today: here she is at 54 PHOTO

Time seems to have stood still for actress Julia Roberts. Don’t believe it? Then take a look at her latest selfie – she’s beautiful!

He has made generations of women dream with his masterful interpretation of the prostitute Vivian who finally manages to win the heart of the cynical billionaire Edward Lewis, whom the sex symbol gives the face Richard Gere, incarnation of the Prince Charming for women of all ages, in the famous “Pretty woman“, The romantic film par excellence and most loved by the Italian public since every television passage, despite being yet another and more than 30 years after its arrival on the big screen, keeps millions of viewers glued to the screen or perhaps it would be more correct to say viewers.

The protagonist of the modern reinterpretation of the love story of “Cinderella” is obviously Julia Roberts, until a few years ago among the most sought after actresses in Hollywood for her undoubted beauty, her magnetic charm, her radiant smile (her true “trademark”) and her talent as evidenced by the Golden Globe and a nomination for ‘Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Steel flowers“, Repeated awards for his most famous film,”Pretty woman“, And above all l‘Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the biopic “Erin Brockovich“.

Julia Roberts, what she does and how she is today: she is always beautiful!

A successful career, therefore, which also includes a long list of films that have punctually hit the box office all over the world: in addition to the aforementioned “Pretty Woman”, we recall, by way of example, “In bed with the enemy“(1991),” Hook “(1991),” The Pelican Relationship “(1993),” My Best Friend’s Wedding “(1997),” Conspiracy Hypothesis “(1997),”Notting Hill“(1999),” If you run away, I’ll marry you “(1999),”Ocean’s Eleven “(2001) which collectively have grossed over 2.6 billion dollars thus making her one of the most successful actresses in terms of box office.

And yet, for some time now Julia Roberts it is no longer on the crest of the wave and consequently there is not much news about him anymore. Are you, therefore, curious to know how in the meantime she has become and what does the romantic heroine par excellence of the small and big screen do? His latest film, “Well is back“, Was released in theaters in 2018, the year in which he also starred in the first season of the cult series”Homecoming“, For the rest it is actively involved in many charitable and philanthropic initiatives, in particular in favor of Unicef. Since she has been nominated 11 times by “People” magazine among the “50 most beautiful people in the world“, 5 times” the most beautiful ever “and even, in 2011, among the”100 Most Attractive Women of All Time“, It is almost superfluous to add that Julia Roberts has lost none of the charm and beauty of when she enchanted and made women all over the world dream as the protagonist of“ Pretty woman ”. Don’t believe it? Then take a look at the selfie above, posted on her Instagram profile, in which the actress still sports her enchanting smile: it is simply beautiful like when she was one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses!