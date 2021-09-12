Julia Roberts: Who is Danny Moder, the husband who stole from the other woman

Hand in hand… Julia Roberts and Danny Moder on the streets of New York. They photographed them like this, Pretty Woman and the man who stands next to her since July 4, 2002, the day of their wedding. Profession cameramen turned director of photography. The father of twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter. And Henry …

Julia Roberts and the love earthquakes

She said so, interviewed by her friend Gwyneth Paltrow for Goop. “Danny was the first man to make me understand what love means. Even the pleasure of love. The first “love earthquake” I felt was with him. When I met him, I told myself that my life from that moment would never be the same. It was an indescribable feeling. It had never happened to me. ‘

It doesn’t happen often to see them. Together. Hand in hand that yes. Browse our gallery dedicated to Pretty Woman and the man who managed to give her back a smile, after a series of unfortunate loves. “The father of my children. To whom I owe the most beautiful things in my life, “once said the actress and producer, Oscar winner for Erin Brockovich…

Danny Moder, red carpet dad

We have just discovered him in the “dad on the red carpet” version at the Cannes Film Festival. At the premiere of Flag Day, by Sean Penn, there was him, who worked on the film, and Hazel himself. Mini me, both in terms of body and look, by mother Julia. Who had stayed in New York, the city where the family lives …

Julia & Danny: Brad Pitt was a convict

They are beautiful, in the photos circulating now. Beautiful as always. Galeotto was Brad Pitt, we could say. That in 2000 he wanted Julia to be his partner in The Mexican. The technical crew, in the desert on the border with Mexico where they were shooting, was also there Danny. Son of a famous manufacturer. Graduated in Psychology. He had cut his teeth as a cameraman and assistant to the cinematographer on major sets of Red Alert, The Fan, The Brave, Enemy of the State. He had “photographed” Robert De Niro, Johnny Deppp, Marlon Brando, Will Smith, Denzel Washington …

Danny’s other woman and Julia’s other men

When he crosses paths with Julia Roberts, he has been married for three years. The star is 33, he is 31. How can you resist Pretty Woman? Julia hadn’t been lucky in love until then. On the set of Fiori of steel she had fallen in love with Dylan McDermott. Then he had paired up, and what a pairing, with Kiefer Sutherland. One of the most iconic of the late 80s. With her doing the red carpet with his suit and tie. We were expecting orange blossom, but 3 days before the wedding everything was wrecked, in 1991. She ran away to Paris with his best friend Jason Patric…

The flash wedding with Lyle Lovett

Perhaps for this reason, when the country singer Lyle Lovett asks her in marriage, he immediately accepts. One month of dto you and immediately the wedding, in July 1993. Wedding organized in 72 hours. Before, they had seen a total of 7 days. They had been introduced to mutual friends. Then they found themselves on the set of The protagonists by Robert Altman. In 1995 they are already divorced.

Julia is sad. For a while she goes out with Matthew Perry of Friends (for love he also makes an appearance in the series). Then for 4 years at his side there is Benjamin Bratt, the actor of Law & Order on TV. It is he who accompanies her to the Oscar Night 2001 in which she wins, in cotton and vintage Valentino. But on the set of The Mexican, Julia fell in love with Danny. Benjamin’s hours are numbered… Like Vera, the legitimate Miss Moder, at the time. That when she finds out about her husband’s love for the star, she doesn’t give in right away. He fights.

The t-shirt that makes Julia win

Refuses to grant divorce. She carries on her battle for two years, until Julia, photographed in a t-shirt / message (A Low Vera: the one above), smiles for the victory. How do you beat Pretty Woman? It is the spring of 2002. Vera grants Danny a divorce.

When they get married on July 4th, they do it in secret. Since then they have mostly been paparazzi from afar. With three children, born in 2004 (twins) and 2008. Or alone.

Always hand in hand …

