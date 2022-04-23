Julia Roberts, why she has not returned to make romantic comedies in 20 years | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

The film industry in the unforgettable decade of the nineties gave us one of the most famous actresses, talented and therefore better paid in the world. Beautiful, influential and who through her philanthropic work has contributed to generating changes outside and inside the environment of the big screen; we certainly mean Julia Robertswho is known not only for her beauty, but for being one of the pioneers of romantic comedy.

MORE INFORMATION: How was the original ending of “Pretty Woman”, a film starring Julia Roberts, going to be?

Many remember her very well for her participation in successful romantic films such as “Pretty Woman”, with which she won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination, or for her appearance as a protagonist in “Runaway Bride”, “Notting Hill” or “My best friend’s wedding”, performances that earned him a not inconsiderable fortune. Although she also had roles in more serious films like “Erin Brocovich”, thanks to which she won the Oscar for Best Actress.

After all the success he achieved, there is a question that has been haunting the minds of many: why did he stop doing romantic comedies, a genre that suited him very well, but which he has not performed for more than 20 years. Next, we answer this question.

Julia Roberts holds her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “Erin Brokovich” at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 2001 (Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP)

WHAT MADE JULIA ROBERTS LEAVE ROMANTIC COMEDIES?

During an interview with “The New York Times Magazine”, Julia Roberts told why we have not seen her for all this time on the big screen with roles in romantic comedies.

“People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time it’s been since I’ve done a romantic comedy as if I didn’t want to do it. If I had read something that I thought had the writing level of ‘Notting Hill’ or the crazy fun level of ‘My best friend’s Wedding‘ I would have. They just didn’t exist.”he pointed.

Julia Roberts during the American Film Institute (AFI) 47th Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on June 6, 2019 (Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP)

His other priority: his family

Likewise, she stated that after becoming a mother, for the last 18 years, of three children, she made her time not the same and began to plan everything, because she wanted to be next to her family.

“[Los hijos] raise the bar even higher because it’s not just a matter of good material [para una película]it is also the mathematical equation of balancing my husband’s work schedules and the children’s school schedule and their summer vacations”he detailed.

Although he relegated some things, he considers that he did not waste his time. “It wasn’t just about ‘Oh, I want to do this.’ I feel great pride in being at home with my family and consider myself a housewife”.

Although she has many activities, she will never leave her own and announced that she will soon reappear in the movie “Ticket to Paradise”, which will star with George Cloney; this will be released at the end of this year.