Julia Roberts with wavy long bob

There are women who, despite their stellar careers and million dollar salaries, seem not to have lost the spontaneity of the beginnings. There is no doubt among them Julia Roberts, anti diva with a dazzling smile. At 54 and with an unrivaled portfolio of successful films, the American actress and two-time mom decided to show herself to her followers for what she is: a wonderful soap and water woman, perfect in no makeup version, with wavy hair from the autumn wind, a wool cap in a beautiful vitamin color and maxi sunglasses. Sporty-chic also and above all his haircut, a long bob at shoulder height, made unique by the coppery brown color by Julia Roberts and with a wavy styling that has all the air of being authentically natural. Perfect for those, like Julia Roberts, who love to feel free, without excessive styling and drying slavery.

Medium and wavy haircut like Julia Roberts

A shoulder-length lob worn in a wavy version perfectly embodies the desire for lightness. “Perfect for a determined, independent, feminine, but sporty woman, this is a passepartout haircut, as it can be nimbly collected in a small ponytail or in a mini bun “, remembers Antonia Mastromauro, owner of the Mastromauro Hair & Beauty salon in Milan. “The classic carré it is artfully paraded, for a result that is always in motion and the guarantee of hyper-easy management. If unlike Julia Roberts you don’t have naturally wavy hair, remember to apply a volumizing mousse on damp hair, working the hair with a brush and hairdryer, creating the perfect volume game. And if you want to define the waves, the advice is to help yourself with the iron, by first applying a heat-protective, nourishing and anti-frizz product “.

3 products for the beauty routine of the wavy lob

Thermal protection spray, allows you to create a fairytale look with professional styling tools without worrying about the high temperatures of hot styling

Versatile spray with texturizing properties for unprecedented volume and immediate root lifting

Refreshing Shampoo gently cleanses the hair, immediately improving the quality of the hair fiber to the touch

