Julia Roberts with white hair: even the diva chooses gray blending

Before her, many have done it, especially in recent times: the divas Jodie Foster and Andie MacDowell in Cannes, the princesses Letizia of Spain and Caroline of Monaco, the fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker. But if Julia Roberts is showing white hair, then it’s official: gray blending is the trend to follow.

Walking around New York with her husband Danny Moder, the couple is a demonstration of how you can age with grace and taste. Fit but without exasperation, relaxed and hand in hand, the two are an example of how we can remain a beautiful and close-knit couple even beyond the fateful 50. In fact, recently Julia stated that even today, after almost 20 years of marriage, she is happy to see him come home every day: “Every day I see him enter the front door and it is as if it were always a dream. I say to myself:” Ah, he’s back “

The 53-year-old actress chose to leave a few strands of white hair at her temples, and lightened her hair to a lighter shade, to create a blending effect known as gray blending, which allows you to, if you like, let go. gradually the color. Julia’s look is also right: maxi dress, flat shoes and cross body bag by Louis Vuitton.