Julia Roberts without makeup

Julia Roberts reappears in facades to say goodbye to summer and falls in love. The dear “Pretty Woman” is weeks away from returning to the big screen and so his followers celebrate his return to the public eye.

And it is that after a lifetime in front of the cameras, Julia Roberts has become one of the Hollywood actresses most admired. Tapes like “Runaway Bride”, “A Place Called Notting Hill”, “Mona Lisa’s smile” and more have given her worldwide recognition and although new actresses emerge in the industry, Julia enjoys a privileged place.

With the romantic comedya trip to paradise” Julia Roberts will mark his return to the cinema this 2022, he previously participated in series for streaming platforms but his presence is not as strong in the cinema as before, since he has three children to whom he dedicates most of his time and to whom he has raised far from the eye public.

It was this weekend when Julia Roberts, 54 years old He was seen through social networks completely dressed in facades, with a shirt, his hair in a pigtail with a braid, sunglasses and a necklace of colored beads.

Thus, Julia Roberts He said goodbye to summer, because in the region where he lives, one of the hottest weekends of the year was experienced and he also took the opportunity to celebrate the American Labor Day holiday with his family.

For many of his followers, Julia Roberts It has a unique beauty that even with the passage of time does not disappear. The actress has been one of the most pronounced against aesthetic procedures to which some of her colleagues have submitted, confirming that we should not be afraid of growing old.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney together again

With “Ticket to Paradise” or in Spanish, “A ticket to paradise”, Julia Roberts will once again team up with his great friend George Clooney, after the successful duo they formed in Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels, tapes where they also coincided with Brad Pitt.









the new movie dand George Clooney and Julia Roberts will address a couple who, after years of being divorced and pretending to be perfectly incompatible, must join forces before their daughter’s wedding… and perhaps rekindle the flame of love.

Although the art of romantic comedies is not as strong as it was a few years ago, the Julia Roberts new film It has caused a stir and its followers are already waiting for the premiere to be able to enjoy it. It is expected to hit Mexican theaters this coming September 8.