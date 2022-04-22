Julia Roberts’s reason for leaving the romantic comedy

Julia Roberts: 12 looks that show that the actress already wore current trends in the 90s

Pretty Woman, My best friend’s wedding or Notting Hill were some of the romantic comedies that raised Julia Roberts as one of the great stars of Hollywood in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, during the last two decades, and despite continuing within the industry film with titles praised by critics and the public, the interpreter has not returned to have a leading role within this genre.

“People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time that has passed and associate it with the fact that I have not wanted to do a romantic comedy,” explained the baptized ‘girlfriend of America’ in a recent interview for The New York Times. If I had read something as well written as Notting Hill or as funny as My best friend’s WeddingI would have. But they did not exist until now with Ticket to Paradise, the film that I have just shot and that Ol Parker has written and directed”, he added, revealing that the problem lies in the scripts that have been proposed to him in recent times.

Likewise, Julia Roberts confessed that her family It has also had a great weight in the decisions that it has been taking in this time. “I’ve also had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just about ‘Is this material any good?’ It is also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule, the children’s school and summer vacations, “said the actress.

In addition to Ticket to Paradiseone of the most anticipated films of the year where Julia Roberts has shared filming with George Clooney, the actress will also premiere in just a few days a miniseries based on Slate’s Watergate podcast entitled Slow Burncall Gaslit. A 2022 full of new projects for Julia Roberts who can boast of being in one of her best moments professionally.

