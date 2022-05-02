Julia Roberts’s reasons for getting away from everything four years

What reasons did he have? Julia Roberts to be semi-retired from the cinema for no less than four years, being one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood? She herself explained it in the pages ofthe New York Times, from which we briefly extract the content of his interview: “They didn’t offer me comedies like others I starred in and, furthermore, I wanted to spend as much time as possible with my children, who needed me.” She has returned to stand before the cameras and next fall the premiere of what will be her reappearance on the screens has already been announced, where we will be able to see her together with the famous George Clooney.

Julia Roberts he is fifty-four years old. Native of the US state of Georgia. Her parents had an acting studio. They divorced when she was five years old. In her early youth Julia she thought to be a veterinarian first. She later changed her mind and studied Journalism. How we would have liked to be his colleagues! But she ended up dedicating herself to the cinema. And there is nothing more than reviewing some titles of her most watched films to understand why she in the year 2000, after starring in Erin Brockovich, which gave her an Oscar, was considered the highest paid actress in Hollywood. She already received a whopping twenty million dollars for each movie! She maintained that situation until nine years later she was overcome by Sandra Bullock.

Although she also took part in dramatic and intriguing films such as the one mentioned above, Julia Roberts is fundamentally an actress specializing in romantic comedy. Remember, if not beautiful woman, from 1990, where he formed a delicious couple with Richard Gere. The same thing that, seven years later, happened to him in My best friend’s Wedding, now accompanied by Dermot Mulroney. Another blockbuster at the box office turned out to be nottinghill, shot in such a London neighborhood together with the charming Hugh Grant (although for the reporters he is somewhat aggressive), dated in 2001. And already in the new 21st century he joined a long and brilliant cast in the fun Ocean’s Eleven, where he had George Clooney by his side. In another genre argument is The Pelican Report, 1993, co-starring with Denzel Washington. Julia Roberts’s filmography is extensive. She fell in love more than once with the actors she worked with.

had affairs with Daniel Day Lewis, Liam Neeson, Dylan McDermott (his partner in steel magnolias in 1989) and some others with whom he even planned his wedding. It was the case of Kiefer Sutherlandwhom he met rolling deadly line, arriving to announce their link on June 14, 1991. That went to the fret as soon as on the eve of the event she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with a “strip-tease” dancer. Between 1991 and 1992 she was together with another actorJason Patrick. And she already, looking for some sentimental stability, she decided to marry in 1993 with a country singer, Lyle Lovett. But their marriage foundered after two years. And then she hooked up with the star of the show LawBenjamin Bratt between 1998 and 2001. A little tired of not finding the right man, she thought she had found him when she befriended Daniel Moder, camera on film The Mexican. They planned the wedding although there was an inconvenience. And it is that this film professional, son of a producer, was filing for divorce but his first wife, a make-up artist of Argentine origin, Vera Steimberg, put a lot of difficulties on him. Knowing this, the impetuous Julia Roberts he started a particular campaign so that she would change her attitude. He put on a T-shirt with printed letters that carried this legend: “A low Vera”, a play on words in English with a sarcastic tone. And with that dress, Julia walked through the televisions until that Vera ended up giving in and thus the union between her and Daniel Moder could be celebrated. They would have three children, two of them twins.

The film career of Julia Roberts continued downwind. Our compatriot Javier Bardem had her in her arms in 2010 in the movie Eat, pray and love, but do not think badly, since both were faithful to their respective partners. Javier, since he married Penelope, we don’t think he has ever cheated on her, although he has had occasions, why should we fool ourselves. That same 2010, Julia was invited to the San Sebastian Film Festival.

It was 2018 when Julia realized that she was no longer receiving appetizing scripts, like those comedies of the past. And after shooting the movie Ben Is Back he cut to the chase and withdrew momentarily. She was greatly influenced by the fact that her family life was suffering a little, her adolescent children required her presence at home and her husband, given her professional commitments, lamented to see her for a short time. It was when the star decided to make up for her lost time, take care of housework, take her children to school and spend as much time as possible with Daniel. They reside on a ranch in New Mexico. It is assumed that the one who enters the family fund the most is her, whose fortune is estimated at two hundred million dollars.

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn present Gaslit | gtres

The multinational Netflix insisted that he participate in 2021 in a seriesLeave the World Behind, and she accepted, because that job didn’t take as many hours from her as the movies. On April 24, another series also began to be broadcast, for a fee, with a few chapters, in the United States and Spain, entitled Gaslite, where her character was Martha Mitchellen, who really existed and was whistleblower in the Watergate case that ended the presidency of Richard Nixon. An aged Sean Penn, due to the characterization to which she had to submit, accompanied her in the cast.

It is finally when the cinematographic reappearance of Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise, the story of a teenager who, on a tourist trip to the island of Bali, is attracted to a young man with whom she hastily decides to marry. Knowing the girl’s parents, who are divorced from her, they urgently move to Bali to dissuade her from that wedding. Then it turns out that those parents reconcile. Couple in which Julia has reunited with George Clooney in that film that, as we said at the beginning, is already confirmed to be released in theaters in the United States next October. In Spain we still do not know when we can see it. And so, contemplate after her absence a Julia Roberts with that wide smile that she has never abandoned him in her life. She is very generous with her contributions to charities. Her religion was Catholic since she was a child, although in recent times she has also become interested in Hinduism. Cinema beauty, as they say.