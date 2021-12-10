Julian Assange, the London High Court overturned the ruling denying extradition

There is still no definitive point on the complex court case of Julian Assange and the extradition pursued for years by the US. L’High Court of London overturned the first instance ruling issued last January which denied the handing over of the Wikileaks founder to Washington. The appeal of the American legal team was thus upheld, opposing the verdict on the basis of a alleged suicide danger linked – according to an expert report – to the foreseeable judicial and prison treatment. It is therefore expected that the case will be returned to the lower court to be heard again and the defense of the 50-year-old Australian has already announced an appeal.

Assange, 50, has been in prison for over two and a half years in the maximum security prison of the English capital Belmarsh. Since 7 December 2010 he is no longer a free man and in the USA he risks being sentenced to 175 years to be served in a maximum security prison. Last January, the English judge Vanessa Baraitser he had rejected the extradition request and solely on the basis of Assange’s health conditions. The magistrate had considered the risk that, if transferred to the USA and locked up in a prison as extreme as the Adx Florence, under thel special detention regime he could have taken his own life. Washington appealed against this verdict and last August it obtained to question Assange’s state of health and, in particular, the psychiatric reports of the defense which, however, Judge Baraitser had considered well founded. In recent months it had emerged with the revelations of Yahoo! News that, in an investigation based on thirty sources inside the US government and intelligence, in 2017 the CIA – then led by Mike Pompeo, appointed by Donald Trump – planned to kill or even kidnap Julian Assange and other WikiLeaks reporters.

The British judges then accepted assurances about Assange’s treatment in prison, once he was extradited to the US, made by the American authorities to avoid a feared suicide. “This risk is in our view excluded from the reassurances that are offered,” he said Lord Burnett. And he added: “This conclusion is sufficient to determine the appeal in favor of the US”. Assange is expected to appeal the decision. Meanwhile, cries of protest have been raised among the many supporters of WikiLeaks who find themselves in front of the Royal Courts of Justice in London. For the USA Assange conspired with the US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack a computer of the Pentagon and release hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic dispatches and military files about wars in Iraq And Afghanistan. And he is also accused of conspiring with members of organizations of hacking, trying to recruit hackers to provide a WikiLeaks confidential information. Manning was released after serving nearly a year in prison for refusing to testify before a grand jury on the case. WikiLeaks.

Washington has given assurances that Assange would not be subjected to particular restrictions in high-security prisons either before or after trial, unless necessary. The Wikileaks founder has to answer for 18 counts, 17 of which refer to the Espionage Act. But even on this front, US lawyers have provided reassurances stating that the conviction for publishing the thousands of top secret documents on the war in Afghanistan and Iraq it could be between 4 and 6 years. “A serious miscarriage of justice”Says Stella Moris, Assange’s partner and member of his legal team, defined today’s verdict in a post published on Twitter by Wikileaks. Moris has announced that he will appeal to the UK judicial authorities “as soon as possible”.