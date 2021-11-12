Julian Assange will be able to marry his partner Stella Moris in prison – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

His fiancée: We got permission after threatening the prison warden. The wedding date has yet to be established

Finally, this marriage has to be done. Julian Assange will be able to marry his partner, the lawyer Stella Moris, mother of his two children, Gabriel and Max. Not as a free man, however. The founder of WikiLeaks will be able to say yes within the walls of the Belmarsh maximum security prison, where he has been held since 2019.

The British newspaper reported this Guardian and Stella Moris herself, who commented on Twitter: Good news: the UK government withdrew 24 hours before the deadline. Julian and I are now allowed to marry in Belmarsh Prison. I am relieved but still angry that legal action was needed to end illegal interference with our fundamental right to marriage. Congratulations came from the brother of Australian hacker Gabriel Shipton. While no comments came from Pamela Anderson, an American actress, who has always been very close to Assange, and portrayed in the tabloid press as his ex-girlfriend.

The couple, who met while the founder of WikiLeaks was locked up in the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​got the green light directly from the director of the Belmarsh prison. But, as in any self-respecting complicated story, the wedding permit was certainly not easy to obtain. Moris, a former lawyer for Assange, after accusing the official of preventing the marriage, had to threaten to take legal action against the manager of the penitentiary and the Secretary of Justice, Dominic Raab.

Beyond the personal side, the issue obviously also has legal implications and concerns, once again, respect for human rights. In the UK prisoners have the right to ask to be married in prison under the Marriages Act 1983. If necessary, prison directors give permission. If so, marriage ceremonies involving inmates must take place in prison and the cost is charged directly to the inmate. So in Downing Street they must have decided to take milder advice and respect the law, even if only to avoid further accusations of inhumane treatment against the detainee and further controversy.

Assange, an Australian citizen, was arrested by police after spending more than six years in the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​where he sought political asylum while fighting to avoid extradition to Sweden, fearing being deported to the United States for questioning about WikiLeaks activities. . After being detained for 12 months for not attending a hearing on the bail of a case that is now closed (the one on the rape allegations), he is held in Belmarsh because the United States has decided to request his extradition on charges of having violated the Espionage Act and disclosed secret documents.

In January, the judge turned down Washington’s request to extradite Assange, but an appeal was filed that the UK court is expected to rule in the coming weeks.

However, no date has yet been set for the wedding.