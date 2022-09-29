Julián Fontalvo returns with his fifth season of El Imitador

Julian Fontalvo He returns to Madrid after traveling more than 50,000 km this last year with his “specialty act” in which he imitates 21 emblematic voices in the history of music in just 8 minutes. A number that has been part of the LIO LAS VEGAS show,

LIO LAS MIKONOS, CHAMELEON LONDON, TUCAN MIAMI as well as numerous appearances on the most exclusive stages in Europe.

A show that has become internationally known and has been enjoyed by celebrities such as Rafa Nadal at his wedding, Michael Douglas and Cathering Zeta Jones in New York, Ron Denis or Roger Taylor in London, and at LIO IBIZA artists such as George Michael, Shakira, Johnny Depp, Leonardo di Caprio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anne Hathaway, Michael Jordan Will Smith, or Emilio and Gloria Estefan have been able to enjoy his talent.

THE IMITATOR, THE POWER OF MUSIC IN MEMORIES

In THE IMITADOR, Julián goes one step further. In this one man show, Julián gets into the skin of 15 different characters that are part of his history and imitates 70 artists that are part of the history of music and, at the same time, of our history, since it is a personal journey for each spectator, who will recreate the soundtrack of his life.

The art of imitating others is also the art of being oneself among ample resources, while still searching for new possibilities. Because Julián Fontalvo has only just begun, with all kinds of shows waiting for him in a more-difficult-yet full of successes. Obvious promise this time s

It will be the stages of the Infanta Isabel Theater that will host the fifth season of EL IMITADOR starting on September 27. A unique opportunity to see the artist’s chameleonic versatility in Madrid, where he will do a resident season that he will combine with his other international commitments and the incorporation of him to the new musical of the Tick Tick Boom! with music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson.

Infanta Elizabeth Theater

Calle del Barquillo, 24, 28004 Madrid