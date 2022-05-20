Julián Gil and chef José Mendín’s restaurant in Miami will not close, it will only change locations

The Argentine actor and model raised in Puerto Rico, Julian Giland his contact person, Alberto Navarro, decided to put an end to the speculations of a possible closure of Miami Squarerestaurant that the interpreter opened in 2018. “La Placita is still open and will continue, eventually another place will be found,” Navarro emphasized in a telephone interview with this medium.

The public relations professional explained that the controversial mural of the Puerto Rican flag, painted by the Puerto Rican artist Hector Collazo Hernandez at the end of December 2018, it would be violating codes of the Historic and Environmental Preservation Board of the city because MiMo district (Miami Modern) It is a historic place in Miami. Along these lines, the owners, Gil and the Chef Jose Mendinthey will have to return the building to its “original state, that is, paint it white”.

“When we painted that building with the flag, they did give us the authorization, but then they backed down and said no, that it was no longer possible”, Navarro clarified. At the same time, he pointed out that the photo that the actor published 5 days ago with the emoji of a broken heart is not current.

The spokesperson commented that both Gil and Mendín are looking for a new place to establish the restaurant that highlights Puerto Rican cuisine with a modern touch.

“It is still operating with the same dishes and everything, the only thing that will happen is that the flag will not be there. Of course, eventually they are going to look for another building or suddenly they might look for a ranch,” Navarro said as an example.

Gil, for his part, expressed himself through a statement. The actor took the opportunity to thank the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, and the city commissioners who from day one have supported the Puerto Rican identity and the permanence of the Puerto Rican flag.

“I have always been a law and order person. It has been fought judicially as much as possible so that the flag stays. We will abide by the MIMo Historic Preservation Board’s decision to remove the flag. We will look for a new place where we can praise Puerto Rican culture and gastronomy. For the moment and until further notice we will remain open.he pointed.

Regarding the state of health of the actor, the professional relationist expressed that “he is very well. Thank God this cancer thing was able to overcome it. It has to be checked every six months, but it’s fine.” Navarro explained that Gil made the announcement to raise awareness about the danger of irresponsibly exposing himself to the sun.