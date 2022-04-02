Julián Gil and Valeria Marín pause their relationship for a strong reason

Until a few weeks ago the relationship of Valeria Marín, host of TUDN, and Julián Gil seemed to be going from strength to strength; However, the relationship has taken a 360-degree turn and they have made it known to all his followers through his official Instagram account.

“We want to notify you of something that gives us a lot of feeling and that in some way is very important to share with all of you”began by saying Gil with an attitude of anguish.

“From the beginning you have been part of this relationshipwe have shared them with great pleasure over 2 years and a bit, but well, unfortunately we did not think it would come to this moment, but after this time of coexistence, today, precisely from 10:00 am, well we realized that we are on different paths, We go to different places and well, it took us a lot of work to make this decision”, Marin was honest. we have shared them with great pleasure over 2 years and a bit, but well, unfortunately we did not think it would come to this moment,today, precisely from 10:00 am, wellWe go to different places and well, it took us a lot of work to make this decision”, Marin was honest. Here the video:

And continued “After continuously discussing something that did not happen to us…”, Until annoyed Gil interrupted her and revealed the real reason for their separation: “You have to be honest with people, 12 hours have passed there is no peace in the house because at 10:00 am the lady, found out that Mexico is in the same group, in Group C with Argentina and the executioner of Mexico has always been Argentina”.

And although it seemed that all this was a joke, the love for soccer and their nation made them take their role very seriously, and that is, according to Gil, his partner had previously said that his heart was with Mexico and Argentina, but this news made her realize that she could not be an ally of the rival of the Mexican team in Qatar 2022.

“From today he tells me no, that I no longer want to know anything about Argentina, which is now MexicoMexico, Mexico, Mexico”, Julián explained in an altered manner, since Marín argued that having a relationship with Gil was difficult because he did not know then when he would turn his flag and from being allies they would become rivals.