Julián Gil and Valeria Marín pause their relationship for a strong reason
Until a few weeks ago the relationship of Valeria Marín, host of TUDN, and Julián Gil seemed to be going from strength to strength; However, the relationship has taken a 360-degree turn and they have made it known to all his followers through his official Instagram account.
“We want to notify you of something that gives us a lot of feeling and that in some way is very important to share with all of you”began by saying Gil with an attitude of anguish.
Here the video:
And continued “After continuously discussing something that did not happen to us…”, Until annoyed Gil interrupted her and revealed the real reason for their separation: “You have to be honest with people, 12 hours have passed there is no peace in the house because at 10:00 am the lady, found out that Mexico is in the same group, in Group C with Argentina and the executioner of Mexico has always been Argentina”.
And although it seemed that all this was a joke, the love for soccer and their nation made them take their role very seriously, and that is, according to Gil, his partner had previously said that his heart was with Mexico and Argentina, but this news made her realize that she could not be an ally of the rival of the Mexican team in Qatar 2022.
“From today he tells me no, that I no longer want to know anything about Argentina, which is now MexicoMexico, Mexico, Mexico”, Julián explained in an altered manner, since Marín argued that having a relationship with Gil was difficult because he did not know then when he would turn his flag and from being allies they would become rivals.
So Julián told him that even with a Mexican son and a Mexican girlfriend, his full support was for his native country and the Argentine star Leonel Messi.
“The world already knows that I was born in Argentina, I have a Mexican son, I have a Mexican girlfriend and I have many things that link me to Mexicobut of course, even if that happens and even if my life is present, I’m going to go to Argentina because I was born in Argentina and he linked me sentimentally to the Argentine national team and everyone knows the love I have for Messi”.
under these arguments they concluded to give themselves a time until November 26, date on which both countries face each other in Qatar.
“From today our relationship ends and maybe we will talk about November 27. Why? Because Argentina is going to play with Mexico” Said Gil, however, the bet is in doubt, since both clarified that, if one team beats the other, they may remain separated, of course, let’s hope it’s just a joke, since both have positioned themselves as one of the favorite couples of show business.