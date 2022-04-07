Julián Gil responds to Marjorie de Sousa

Some days ago Marjorie DeSousa He spoke, as few times, in front of the media about his son, who procreated during his relationship with the actor Julian Gil.

The Venezuelan assured the media that the minor is aware of the situation with his father, He even made it clear thatand I would never speak ill of him to the little one; Although he did not want to give more details about it.

Now, a few hours after Marjorie’s statements were airedthe Argentine decided to answer through their social networks and regretted that the actress continues not allowing her to see her sonor, after he lost parental rights in 2020.

Through a video that he posted on his official Instagram account, Julián expressed his disagreement with the fact that it is normalized that a man is taken away the right to be a father and confessed that he continues in the fight to make up for lost time with your son: “For a father or a mother to lose their homeland protest is almost impossible, miraculously in Mexico it was taken from me. There was no way to peel it because you couldn’t… the tricks then find out“said.

Gil also revealed that. To date, he continues to provide the corresponding child support for his son’s expenses, despite the fact that two of his rights have been taken away from him and he reminded him that just a call from him is enough for him and the boy to meet again: “Today more than ever it is easier for me to see the child because there is no legal issue. The only person who can have the will to pick up the phone and say, ‘When do you want to see the child?’ She is called Marjorie De Sousa”, he added.

Finally, he acknowledged that he does not lose hope that when the little one grows up and can form his own opinion about the situation, things will change and they can have the opportunity to meet.