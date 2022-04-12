Julián Gil sues Carson Life for $5 million for breach of contract

CarsonLife and its CEO Sonia Guzmán face legal problems, since Prado Law Offices -led by Mr. Edwin Prado- filed a million-dollar lawsuit against the natural products company for breach of contract, including the executive, this on behalf of her client, the actor and presenter Julian Gil. The legal appeal was filed by Mr. Prado in a court in the south of the Florida.

Prado reported that “Mrs. Sonia Guzmán and the company Carson Life Inc. were duly summoned.”

Carson Life and its CEO Sonia Guzmán approached the international artist eight years ago with the intention of using his image in advertising campaigns to promote the company’s products.

”Our representative fully complied as ambassador of the Carson Life brand. He made many promotional trips to cities in the United States and Puerto Rico as a spokesperson for the line designated for personal care, but the established contract was breached, ”said Prado in written statements.

In this sense, the lawyer clarified that his client Julián Gil, “delivered with professionalism to each guideline and promotion request of the Carson Life company. It is up to the company to fulfill its responsibility.

“My client allowed Carson Life to position itself from the beginning as a leading company in promoting general well-being and physical health with the products they offer, contributing to its prestige and credibility with the Spanish-speaking public,” added the lawyer.

“After eight years of professional relationship between Julián Gil and Mrs. Sonia Guzmán and Carson Life, they breached Julián’s contract,” Prado insisted.

The amount of the lawsuit is $5 million and the case is scheduled for an initial hearing on June 9, 2022 in the Court of Miami Dade County, Florida.