Julián Gil sues the company for which he is an ambassador for 5 million dollars

The well-known actor of Argentine origin Julián Gil sued in a Miami court the natural products company Carson Life and its executive president, Sonia Guzmán, to whom he claims 5 million dollars for breach of contract, his lawyer, Edwin, reported on Monday. Meadow.

According to Prado, the actor born in Argentina and the firm Carson Life They agreed that Gil would be a brand ambassador, in addition to using your image in advertising campaigns for the promotion of products.

Gil “fulfilled as an ambassador for the Carson Life brand. He made many promotional trips to cities in the United States of America and Puerto Rico as a spokesperson for the line designated for personal care, but the established contract was breached,” he said in a the lawyer communicated.

Prado added that the interpreter “delivered professionally to every directive and request for promotion from the Carson Life company,” but that Carson Life has failed to “fulfill its responsibility.”

“My client caused Carson Life to position itself from the beginning as a leading company in promoting general well-being and physical health with the products they offer, contributing to its prestige and credibility with the Spanish-speaking public,” deepened the lawyer, who has been president of the Puerto Rican Bar Association of Florida.

The initial hearing of this case is scheduled for June 9 in a court in Miami-Dade County, in southeastern Florida.

The actor, television host and businessman, raised in Venezuela and Puerto Rico, joined last year the campaign to prevent prostate cancer in Latin America and the United States called “Behind a great man there is awareness of prevention. Choose to live, check yourself.”

Known throughout the continent for his participation in twenty soap operas, more than ten films, plays and television programs, Julián Gil was part of the cast of the Mexican soap opera “What’s wrong with my family?”