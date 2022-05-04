Julián Gil was diagnosed with skin cancer | Famous
Julian Gil surprised this May 4th by sharing that it was diagnosed with skin cancer, although he said that “it’s fine”. The actor made the confession because he was questioned by his followers about the scar he has on his chest.
The histrion explained that it was detected almost two years ago, when he realized that he had a raised mole.
“Many of you have asked me about the scar I have on my chest, I want to tell you that a year ago I was diagnosed with skin cancer. I hope this video will help you to get checkups and never think that we are free from a disease. I love you!”, Was the message that accompanied the video where he recounted his case.
How did Julián Gil find out that he had cancer?
The Argentine actor hesitated to make his condition public, because “it was something very personal,” but he did it to help “raise awareness” in the public.
“Turns out over a year ago It appeared to me as a little mole with a little reliefI went to the doctor, a dermatologist-endocrinologist here in Mexico, it turned out to be skin cancer.”
For Julian it was ” an extremely big shock finding out I had cancer, like for any person, I never thought I was going to get it,” he said.
Gil had to go into the operating room and had surgery to remove the mole, which was a success, so now he says “he’s fine.”
Now, the actor must have medical check-ups every six months and confessed that something came up in his nose “that the doctor apparently didn’t like“.
Why did you get skin cancer?
Julian believes that “excess sun” caused the disease: “Those who know me know that from Puerto Rico I always abused the sun a lot, much much. I always wanted to be black, burnt and I was one of those who put on baby oil to sunbathe and turned me upside down […] I I thought I was the superhero and it will not give me, “he confessed in the video.
Julian Gil’s recommendations
He asked the public to take precautions when exposed to the sun: “So do not sunbathe, or drink using sunscreen, sunscreen and other […] When you see a little mole, a little spot, something that worries you, like it’s weird, well, go check it out because the truth is that nothing is more important than health,” he said on Facebook.