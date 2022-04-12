Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, breaks his promise and sings ‘Imagine’ for the first time in public | Music | Entertainment

There are songs that remain forever and that are replicated generation after generation as a complete anthem of life. imagine, written by John Lennon (1940-1980) Y Yoko Ono, is one of them, not to say that it is the song that explodes the most emotions. For her message of hope, peace and unity, she is listened to especially in times of war.

After Lennon, there have been several artists who have lent their voice to interpret this theme, but none has been as special as that of Julian Lennon. Lennon’s son sang the song written by his father for the first time in public, breaking his old promise never to do it.

“Today, for the first time, I have publicly performed my father’s song”Lennon, 59, wrote on YouTube.

The singer-songwriter also presented this version within the framework of the “Stand Up for Ukraine” campaign, a global fundraising initiative broadcast from Warsaw (Poland).

He explained the reason for doing it after so many years. “Why now, after all these years? I had always said that the only time I would consider singing imagine would be if it were the ‘end of the world’”expressed in the description of the video clip in which he is accompanied by the acoustic guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, performing ‘Imagine’ for the first time, accompanied by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

And he said he did it because of the unimaginable tragedy of the war in Ukraine. “As a human being, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most meaningful way I could”he emphasized.

Lennon’s firstborn with Cynthia Powell he described the song as transporting to a space, “where love and togetherness become our reality, even for a moment…”.

“The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel that we all hope for…”he added.

In this way, it also makes a call after the continuous violence, murders and families that have abandoned their homes.

“I appeal to world leaders and to all who believe in the sentiment of imagine, to defend refugees around the world. Please defend and donate from the heart.” declared the son of the ex-Beatle.