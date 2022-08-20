Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t care about Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo (37) agitates the football planet. But it does not necessarily interest everyone in this profession. This is the case of Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of Bayer Munich. Asked at a press conference about the Portuguese star of Manchester United, a club with which he remains under contract until June 2023 (plus an optional year) but which he wants to leave to play in the Champions League, the German technician s has been shown quite clearly on this subject. “I don’t care if he goes to Dortmund or not”he first launched, CR7 having been announced in the viewfinder of the BvB in recent hours, before continuing.

“I think his agent (Jorge Mendes, Ed) receives 10% of his salary, so he can make a few phone calls. It’s his job. He is still under contract with Manchester United. We are not talking about other players. He’s a good player and he’s scored a lot of goals in his career and will probably score a few more. But whether he goes to Dortmund or not, that won’t change my happiness. » And Nagelsmann to give his opinion on the matter. “I think you have to be able to afford it. I don’t think it’s worth dribbling for an apple and an egg. He’s not the youngest player, it’s a huge sum. I think a lot of clubs would like to have him, but for 15 Bundesliga teams it would be difficult to pay his annual salary. I don’t think he will play for €500,000 a year. » It is said.