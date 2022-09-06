Julian, the son of John Lennon, bitter vis-à-vis Yoko Ono

That was over forty years ago… On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was murdered at the age of 40. The Beatles musician then left behind his two sons, Julian, then 17 years old, and Sean, who was just 5 years old. If he was a father present for his youngest son, he saw little of his eldest. He even said to him when he was a child: “Sean was the product of love. You were the product of a bottle of whiskey.” Put aside, it was after the death of his father that Julian Lennon let his anger burst out when he discovered that he had not included him in his will. Yoko Ono being the sole beneficiary, received £220m while Julian Lennon got nothing. After taking his father’s girlfriend to court, they finally settled the lawsuit out of court for a sum of money.

If he did not have a good relationship with Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon assures that he owes everything to his mother, Cynthia, who accompanied him in his choices. Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the columns of Paris Matchthe one who is also a musician confided: “She always supported me. She knew I was determined no matter what path I chose. She did everything to protect me as a child. And then, one day, during a new school year, the principal introduces me: ‘This year we welcome Julian Lennon, the son of John Lennon, the former Beatles.’ The kind of sentence that can fuck you up, because (…)

